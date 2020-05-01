Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he wants to learn how Australia left-armer Mitchell Starc swings the ball.

Starc is one of the deadliest bowlers in world cricket today, and is known for having one of the most unplayable yorkers.

Afridi has already made a name for himself in international cricket despite only being 20 as he is the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

He recently finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in nine matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

In addition to Starc, Afridi has also been copying Wasim Akram, who is arguably the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

“I try to learn a few good things from Wasim Akram and Mitchell Starc, and in particular want to learn Starc’s way to swing,” Afridi said during a live Twitter session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

