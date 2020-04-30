Haris Rauf reveals which Pakistan player has a ‘never-say-die attitude’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has a “never-say-die attitude” and “is a fighter to the core”.

Rauf’s comments come after he played alongside Afridi for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

As for Rauf, he claimed three wickets in five matches at an average of 64.66 and an economy rate of 10.77.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi and I have been bowling in partnership for almost two years at the PSL and we have a great combination, where we complement each other really well,” Rauf told PakPassion. “I have to say that I am yet to see in any form of cricket, the kinds of spells that Shaheen bowled during PSL 5.

“His never-say-die attitude is one that I have not seen in many others and you can judge that by the fact that he played for Lahore Qalandars and gave his all whilst carrying a painful thumb injury. To me, he is a fighter to the core, and when he steps on to the field, he is willing to give his 100% effort for his team and inspire his fellow teammates to do the same.

“Whilst I may be older in age, Shaheen is a senior to me as he has played more international games than I have. He is always willing to share his experience with me on the field and even in the outfield.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf reveals which Pakistan player has proved him wrong

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...