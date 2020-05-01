Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that “it is one of my wishes” to dismiss batsman Babar Azam.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s T20 captain, is widely regarded as one of the top batsmen in international cricket right now.

He is the top-ranked T20 batsman, third on the ODI batsmen rankings and fifth on the Test rankings.

Afridi noted that he had the opportunity to dismiss Azam during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), but he failed to do so.

The talented youngster finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in nine matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

As for Azam, he was the highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Karachi Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

“Despite dismissing many major players in the PSL I could not get Babar. He did not give me any opportunity but it is one of my wishes to take his wicket,” Afridi said during a live Twitter session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals what he wants to learn from Mitchell Starc

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...