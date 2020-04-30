Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan T20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that he will “continue to learn from” legendary batsmen Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf.

Azam added that Younis and Yousuf are his two favourite batsmen out of all the greats Pakistan has produced.

The 25-year-old made this revelation in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter.

My favourite pair comprises Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan. This generation of cricketers have learned a lot from Yousuf bhai’s skill & class and Younis bhai’s ‘never give up’ mind-set and we will continue to learn from them: @babarazam258. Keep following this space for more! pic.twitter.com/4z6VHo2bfE — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 29, 2020

“Pakistan have produced many great players and my favorite pair among them are Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan,” Azam said as quoted by Ary Sports.

“We have learned a lot from Yousaf bhai’s skill and class [and] Younis bhai’s ‘never give up’ mindset and will continue to learn from them.”

