Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf has admitted that India captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma will likely give him the “greatest challenge”.

Rauf hopes that this year’s T20 World Cup goes ahead as he is eager to be included in Pakistan’s team and feature in their highly-anticipated clash against India.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November, but there are doubts about whether the star-studded event will take place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rauf finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the Big Bash League (BBL) with 20 wickets in 10 matches for the Melbourne Stars at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Most recently, the 26-year-old represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed three wickets in five matches at an average of 64.66 and an economy rate of 10.77.

“This being a World Cup competition, the quality of opposition will be very tough as top players from each country will be playing in it so all batsmen will be difficult to bowl to,” Rauf told PakPassion. “But looking at the top T20I players in the world, to me the greatest challenge will come from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“To do well against such top-quality batsmen will do wonders for my confidence and to be honest, based on my experience in BBL, I should be able to do well in the World Cup if given the chance. It is my nature that I don’t let any batsman dominate me and that is how I did so well in BBL 09 even against such quality batsmen like Steve Smith, as I didn’t allow him to put any pressure on me at all.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haris Rauf reveals which Pakistan player has a “never-say-die attitude”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...