Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that batsman Umar Akmal will always be remembered as an underachiever.

Arthur’s comments come after Akmal was banned from all forms of cricket for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Arthur added that it was “frustrating to work with” Akmal and feels that he wasted the talent he had.

“It’s definitely too late for him [Umar Akmal] now,” Arthur told Pinch Hitter magazine as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “It’s sad because he is a likeable enough bloke but what he needed was a real firm hand at the start of his career to guide him properly. I don’t think he got the right messages earlier in his career because if he had, he wouldn’t have gone down the route he has chosen to. He was frustrating to work with.

“He has all the talent in the world but has wasted it and, unfortunately, he will now go down in history as one Pakistan player who has underachieved.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan legend Javed Miandad sends unbelievably shocking warning to Umar Akmal

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...