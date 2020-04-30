Imam-ul-Haq makes unbelievably shocking claim about the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has surprisingly claimed that the players in the national team have a “fear of failure”.

He noted that the players are concerned that they will be dropped from the side if they fail to perform in two or three matches.

In addition to this, Imam pointed out that there seems to be a lack of communication at times between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the players.

“Our team has a fear of failure, although that is my personal assessment, which is why players don’t perform consistently. They are worried about getting dropped from the side after two or three poor performances,” Imam said during an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Communication gap between the board and players also results in inconsistency.

“This is not the case with other teams around the world. If you look at the example of Rohit Sharma, who did not do well initially in his career but India trusted him and he came good later.”

