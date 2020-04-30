Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq giving up on Test cricket?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq expressed his disappointment at being dropped from the Test team and showed some doubt as to whether he will represent his country in the longest format again.

Imam has featured in 11 Tests to date and scored 485 runs, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 25.52.

His last Test for Pakistan came against Australia in Adelaide at the end of last year.

The 24-year-old admitted that he needs to work on making big scores on a more consistent basis and vowed that “you will see a different Imam in Tests” should he be given another chance to prove his worth in the five-day format.

“I did get upset when I was dropped from the Test team. I thought I would get one more chance in Pakistan. But you can’t get everything you wish for,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I need to score big in Tests. I need to adjust and I am working on that. If I get one more chance you will see a different Imam in Tests.”

