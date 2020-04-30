Mohammad Yousuf reveals which Pakistan player has proved him wrong

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf admitted that Babar Azam has proved him wrong.

Yousuf conceded that he had “reservations” about Azam’s performance in Test cricket, but the 25-year-old dismissed those concerns with his performance during the two-Test series against Australia last year, where he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

In Pakistan’s most recent Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Azam struck a career-best 143.

Yousuf believes that if Azam continues to improve and score runs on a consistent basis, he can become as good as India captain Virat Kohli, who is widely considered as the best batsman in the world right now.

“There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is the number one player in the world but if Babar Azam continues to improve, he will also go on to become the best player in the world,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I had my reservations about his [Babar] performance in Test cricket before the Australia tour, but he did really well there and is now scoring hundreds regularly in the longest format of the game.”

