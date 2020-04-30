Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq believes that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed “will soon make a comeback in the Pakistan team as a better athlete and performer”.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year. Azhar Ali took over as Test skipper, while Babar Azam succeeded him in the shortest format.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

Shafiq also praised Sarfaraz for working on his fitness in the time he has been away from the national team.

“About any player’s selection, I cannot form any answer as selectors are there but he [Sarfaraz] has worked tremendously well on his fitness in the last six months,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I have best wishes for him that he will soon make a comeback in the Pakistan team as a better athlete and performer.”

