Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that he was “really tough on” left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz.

Arthur, who now coaches Sri Lanka, noted that there were “good reasons” for this as he felt Wahab wasn’t living up to expectations and giving it his all.

Arthur noted that his tough love approach worked as Wahab “came back fitter, stronger and faster and with a new focus”.

“I had one notable spat with Wahab Riaz, and we spoke openly about it as well. I felt Wahab had so much ability and potential and at the point we left him out of the side, he wasn’t just fulfilling that potential,” Arthur told Pinch Hitter magazine as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I was really tough on him, but I was tough on him for good reasons. That was because I cared, and I wanted him to be the best he could be.

“When Wahab did come back into the team, he came back fitter, stronger and faster and with a new focus. I just hope that he learnt that lesson and still has a lot in the tank because Wahab has unbelievable ability.”

