Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal believes that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan “deserves a comeback”.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

Iqbal also called Sharjeel a “match-winner”, but admitted that left-handed batsman needs to work on his fitness.

“I think he (Sharjeel) is not the first player to make a comeback after a ban,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I believe he is a match-winner and can turn games on his day. He needs to work a little more on his fitness otherwise he deserves a comeback.”

