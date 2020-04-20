Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that ex-batsman Saleem Malik deserves a second chance “to do something for the country”.

Malik was given a life ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for match-fixing in May 2000, which was subsequently lifted by a local court in Lahore in October 2008.

Inzamam believes that Malik has served his punishment and should be given the opportunity to pass his cricketing knowledge to young players.

In fact, Inzamam recalled how Malik taught him so much when he was starting his international career.

“It is unfortunate to see that his career ended like that. It should not have ended that way. But I believe he deserves a second innings to do something for the country,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

“Similarly, as Saleem Malik’s time has passed, he should also be seen on the ground in some cricketing activity or at least he should appear on some TV channels for his expert opinion. I’ve not seen anyone analyzing the situation like him. I think he [still] has enough material which he can pass on to young players, either by coaching them or giving his opinion.

“I must say that 90 percent of his predictions proved correct. I was his junior and he used to take very good care of me. I must say that he was a great player, whose entire focus always remained on the matches.

“I’ve not seen much batsmen shuffling in batting like Saleem Malik. He also taught that skill to me.

“Whenever he noticed that a new player with some potential [was] part of the team, he got closer to him to share the ways to improve fitness levels and batting techniques.

“The things which he used to tell us are not normally taught in coaching. He also used to tell us to be focused on the ground only and don’t pay attention to what is happening around. Everyone [teaches] you routine things. But these are the tips which take you forward and change your career.

“The good thing about him is that his fitness level is still amazing. He plays in the same way as he used to during his playing days. Allah has blessed him with a very good physique. I’ve never seen his body stiff or tired [even] after spending the entire day in the field or scoring a hundred.

“I earnestly pray for him and wish to see him once again in the ground. He has been our great player and we should take benefit from his expertise.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which 2 bowlers has Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar called “express fast”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...