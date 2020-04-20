Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has bowled against some of the best batsmen to have ever played international cricket.

When asked who was the toughest of the lot, Afridi overlooked iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Australia great Ricky Ponting as he chose legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

What made Lara tougher than the rest? According to Afridi, it was the fact that he “never bowled with any confidence to him”.

In addition to this, Afridi pointed out that Lara “dominated the best spinners he came up against”.

“That would have to be Brian Lara,” Afridi told Wisden Cricket Monthly as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I got him out a few times but whenever I was bowling to him I always had the feeling in the back of my mind that he is going to hit me for four the next ball. He had an effect on me. I never bowled with any confidence to him.

“He was a world-class batsman who dominated the best spinners he came up against, even the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan in Sri Lanka. His footwork against spinners was brilliant and the way he batted against such bowlers was a wonderful sight. He was sheer class.”

