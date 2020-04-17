Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir believes that batsman Umar Akmal needs to “become more mature”.

Tanvir’s comments come after Akmal was recently charged with two breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code and is currently suspended.

If found guilty, he could receive a six-month to lifetime ban.

“Whenever a fellow player gets into any uncomfortable situation, it reflects badly on all of us and this is why I am hesitant to make any judgement on Umar Akmal’s situation,” Tanvir wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “All I will say is that he has been playing cricket at all levels for a while now and he needs to become more mature now and I pray that the Almighty resolves his problems soon.”

