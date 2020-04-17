Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has recalled how legendary Australia batsman and captain Ricky Ponting “elbowed” him during a match.

In addition to being elbowed, Amir noted that Ponting sledged him and batsman Umar Amin during the first Test between Pakistan and Australia at Lord’s in 2010.

Amir dismissed Ponting for 26 in Australia’s first innings and it was Amin who took the catch. However, Australia went on to win the match by 150 runs.

Amir reminisced about the incident during an Instagram live session with Pakistan opener Shan Masood.

“Remember, Umar Amin took the catch of Ponting,” Masood said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In response, Amir said: “Me and Umar Amin got verbally abused by Ponting after dismissing him. He elbowed me as well.”

Masood also brought up another incident in the match, where Amin was given a little advice from Ponting.

“When he [Umar Amin] went to bat in that match, his shirt was not tucked in. So when he was taking his batting guard, Ponting came up to him and asked him to tuck in his shirt because he was not playing in his backyard,” Masood said.

Amir added: “He scared the poor guy before he could bat.”

