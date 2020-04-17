Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes he knows the secret to dismissing India captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli is widely considered to be the best batsman in the world right now, but Akhtar pointed out that bowling “wider of the crease” is the key to getting him out.

More specifically, Akhtar noted that he would swing the ball away and entice Kohli to drive in order to draw an edge.

However, Akhtar also has a back-up plan, which is to rattle Kohli’s stumps with a 150kph delivery.

“If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive,” Akhtar said during an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals who was the “bravest” batsman he bowled to

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...