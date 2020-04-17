Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that legendary Australia batsman and captain Ricky Ponting was the “bravest” batsman he bowled to.

This comes after Ponting recalled how Akhtar bowled “the fastest spell” he’d ever faced.

The Australian icon added that opening batsman and current Australia head coach Justin Langer seemed content at the non-striker’s end.

Only @RickyPonting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. @JustinLanger8 definitely wanted to stay at non striker end. Lol https://t.co/q8bGCpNsuA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 15, 2020

“Got plenty of questions the other day after calling the (Andrew) Flintoff over the best I’d faced. This from Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest spell I’d ever faced and trust me Justin wasn’t backing up too far at the other end,” Ponting said on Twitter.

In response, Akhtar said: “Only Ricky Ponting could have played it like this. He was the bravest. Justin Langer definitely wanted to stay at the non-striker’s end. Lol.”

