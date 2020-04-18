Kevin Pietersen to feature in the Pakistan Super League next year?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary England batsman Kevin Pietersen may join the Quetta Gladiators for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to the franchise’s owner Nadeem Omar.

Nadeem noted that Pietersen refused to join the team as a mentor for this year’s tournament since iconic West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards was already serving in that capacity.

However, Nadeem is confident that Pietersen will join the team under a different role in 2021.

“Pietersen is a great friend of mine. I asked him to join the side as mentor but he declined due to presence of Sir Viv Richards in order to avoid creating any issues,” Nadeem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“We can’t keep many mentors but I’m confident that next year he will join us in a new role.”

In this year’s PSL, which was held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever, the Gladiators, who were the defending champions, failed to qualify for the semi-finals as they finished fifth on the points table with four wins, five losses and one match being abandoned.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which India batsman he had such a “good time bowling to”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...