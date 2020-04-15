Alan Wilkins reveals which Pakistan player ‘wears his heart on his sleeve’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned commentator Alan Wilkins has revealed that he loves watching Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl since he “wears his heart on his sleeve”.

Despite only being 20, Afridi has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

Afridi recently finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in nine matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“I love watching Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl. I really think he has become a spectacular cricketer. He gives everything and wears his heart on his sleeve. He even plays with injuries,” Wilkins said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Darren Gough makes incredibly bold claim about Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...