Former England pace bowler Darren Gough believes that the Pakistan pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah can “do things on flat pitches that a lot of other bowlers cannot do”.

Afridi and Naseem recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former playing for the Lahore Qalandars and the latter representing the Quetta Gladiators.

Afridi finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

As for Naseem, he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

“Pakistan have never struggled for fast bowlers and never will. These youngsters like Shaheen and Naseem are talented, they have raw pace and they do things on flat pitches that a lot of other bowlers cannot do,” Gough told PakPassion. “They have big hearts which you need on such pitches and are so passionate to succeed.

“Many Pakistani pace bowlers don’t have privileged upbringings, so they work hard, and want to succeed and do well, make money and obviously want to be famous too. When you have those sorts of attributes it never surprises me with Pakistan and their endless supply line of young pacers.

“They are brilliant to watch as they do things that other pacers cannot do as they have been brought up on wickets that are so flat so you have to be able to do something with the ball to succeed there.”

