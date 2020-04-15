Alan Wilkins reveals which Pakistan player he is a ‘very big fan of’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known commentator Alan Wilkins has revealed that he is a “very big fan of” former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

Wilkins even believes that Sarfaraz could be made captain once again in the future.

“I am a very big fan of Sarfaraz and what he has done for Pakistan cricket,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He captained the team in all three formats. He also captains Quetta Gladiators. I think he had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

“I think Pakistan was going through that phase of the PSL and to a time that cricket would resume at home. I think the expectation on his shoulders was very heavy and I think he handled it with great dignity.