Darren Gough reveals what the ‘biggest problem for Pakistani pacers’ is

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough has revealed that the “biggest problem for Pakistani pacers” is when they come to places like England and “see the ball seaming around and they kind of don’t know how to deal with it”.

He added that many of the Pakistan pace bowlers “don’t ease off the pace” and follow in the footsteps of players like Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq, who used in-swingers, out-swingers and slower balls to their advantage.

Gough pointed out that if the young Pakistan seamers take a page out of Mahmood and Razzaq’s book when they are in countries like England, then they will enjoy a lot of success.

“The biggest problem for Pakistani pacers is when they come to the likes of England and they see the ball seaming around and they kind of don’t know how to deal with it,” Gough told PakPassion. “They don’t ease off the pace and do what the likes of Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq did when they played in England where they both were excellent with their variety, in-swing, out-swing and slower balls.

“Sometimes the young Pakistani pacers just need to take their foot off the pedal when it comes to pace and instead make use of the conditions in places like England. Just look at the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson who are still taking wickets and getting the ball to move around without the need to bowl at 90 mph.”

