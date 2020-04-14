Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah is making the best of the coronavirus lockdown in the country as he posted a video of himself hilariously copying Australia batsman Steve Smith’s unique batting style.

Smith’s batting style when leaving the ball and playing certain shots has garnered a lot of attention from the cricketing community.

However, Naseem, who is just 17, deserves an A for effort in his replication of Smith’s batting.

The talented youngster holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

