Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England seamer Darren Gough revealed that when the legendary Pakistan pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis came to England in 1992, “I remember watching them bowl and thinking Oh My God!”

Akram and Waqar are two of the best fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced, and formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in the history of the sport.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Gough even admitted that his reverse-swinging yorkers were influenced by Akram and Waqar.

Darren Gough "Wasim Akram & Waqar Younis came over to England in 1992 and I remember watching them bowl and thinking Oh My God! For 5 years of my career my reverse-swinging yorkers were right up there but it was mainly down to the influence of Wasim and Waqar" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 13, 2020

“Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis came over to England in 1992 and I remember watching them bowl and thinking Oh My God! For 5 years of my career my reverse-swinging yorkers were right up there but it was mainly down to the influence of Wasim and Waqar,” Gough was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kevin Pietersen reveals which Pakistan bowler was “the best I faced”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...