Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is catching up with India captain Virat Kohli.

Hogg was once again asked to rate Kohli and Azam’s cover drives during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter, but he couldn’t provide a concrete response on whose he liked best.

However, he added that “the old buck has a new kid on his tail”.

If I am with Indian supporters #ViratKholi

If I am with Pakistan supporters #babarazam

The old buck has a new kid on his tail!!😏#askhoggy https://t.co/LDs7i0kF5s — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 12, 2020

“If I am with Indian supporters, Virat Kohli. If I am with Pakistan supporters, Babar Azam. The old buck has a new kid on his tail!” Hogg said.

