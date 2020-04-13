Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has revealed that legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar “bowled [at] the speed of light”.

Gibbs’ comments came in response to a cricket statistician who pointed out that Pakistan are the only team who have won an ODI without dismissing any of the opposition’s opening batsmen.

This match was between Pakistan and South Africa in Sharjah in 2000.

It was the sixth fixture of the Coca-Cola Cup and Pakistan ended up triumphing by 67 runs.

Gibbs opened with Gary Kirsten in the match, but neither of them were dismissed as Gibbs remained unbeaten on 59 while Kirsten retired hurt with back spasms on eight.

It was a good day for us @hershybru because you were not scoring at the speed of light which you usually did 🙂 https://t.co/EjORtrzMfo — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 12, 2020

“Yes Gary had back spasms and retired hurt and I was not out on 60 I think. Shoaib as usual bowled [at] the speed of light,” Gibbs said on Twitter.

Akhtar provided a hilarious response, saying: “It was a good day for us Herschelle Gibbs because you were not scoring at the speed of light which you usually did.”

