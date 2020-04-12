Darren Gough recalls ‘great memories of Pakistan’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England pace bowler Darren Gough has recalled some of his “great memories of Pakistan”.

Gough reminisced about going to a restaurant in Peshawar, where he and some of his England teammates sat on the floor and ate their food.

Gough admitted that he had never experienced anything like that and called it an “amazing experience”.

Darren Gough "I have great memories of Pakistan & remember going to a lovely restaurant in Peshawar & sitting on the floor while we ate our food. I was with Mike Atherton & a few more team-mates. It was an amazing experience as I'd never sat on the floor & eaten" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 11, 2020

“I have great memories of Pakistan and remember going to a lovely restaurant in Peshawar and sitting on the floor while we ate our food. I was with Mike Atherton and a few more teammates. It was an amazing experience as I’d never sat on the floor and eaten,” Gough was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja boldly claims Babar Azam “has the potential to even beat Virat Kohli”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...