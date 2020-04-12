Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman believes that pace bowler Dilbar Hussain has a very bright future ahead of him.

Zaman’s comments come after he played alongside Dilbar for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 27-year-old claimed seven wickets in eight games at an average of 27.

While Zaman was impressed with Dilbar’s performance during the PSL, he pointed out that the Faisalabad-born fast bowler “needs to work on his fitness”.

“When we were training before PSL 5, Dilbar was causing a lot of problems to batsmen in the nets,” Zaman said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I told Dilbar that don’t take pressure and bowl the same way in the match like you did in the nets. I have faced very few bowlers like you. Even the opposition teams rated Dilbar very highly but he still needs to work on his fitness.”

Zaman also enjoyed a successful PSL campaign as he scored 246 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.33 and a strike-rate of 132.97.

