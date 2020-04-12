Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Atherton has admitted that Pakistan has always produced excellent fast bowlers and mystery spinners.

From his playing days to today, there have been a number of legendary bowlers to have played for Pakistan.

In fact, it is the country’s ability to produce such talented bowlers that sets them apart, Atherton feels.

“When I played against them, they had some great bowlers in particular. The last attack that I played against on my tour here of 2000, they had Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis] then Mushtaq [Ahmed] and Saqlain [Mushtaq]. Now you have got four great match-winning bowlers there,” he told the Pakistan Cricket Board as quoted by PakPassion.

“Pakistan, of course, have produced great batsmen, but I think in recent times, the strength and depth of their bowling and particularly the kind of wicket-taking bowlers – pace bowlers and mystery spinners – have set them apart.

“I don’t know why Pakistan particularly produces great bowlers. I suspect it has something to do with the relative lack of infrastructure. In order to produce lots and lots of great batsmen, you’ve got to have facilities and infrastructure and coaches and a very formal system, but I think bowlers can spring and emerge from anywhere and that’s probably why Pakistan produce so many.”

