Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has called bowling coach Waqar Younis a “legendary bowler”.

Afridi said he feels “extremely lucky” and “honoured” to work with Waqar, who is one of the best fast bowlers Pakistan has ever produced.

The 20-year-old added that former bowling coach Azhar Mahmood also helped him a lot, and that he still keeps in touch with him and asks him for advice.

“I have been extremely lucky and feel honoured that I have had the chance to work with two very experienced bowling coaches,” Afridi told PakPassion. “Waqar Younis is a legendary bowler and so to be able to learn from him is like a dream come true for me, and Azhar Mahmood’s vast experience as a bowler and coach has also made a big difference to my bowling.

“Whilst Azhar is not with the Pakistan side anymore, I still stay in touch with him and keep on asking him for advice when I can. But this sort of advice is something any cricketer will always need to become a better player and that is why I value it so much.

“This sort of help is not just limited to just my recent coaches, but I am still learning from my first coach Riaz Afridi who incidentally also provided me the inspiration to play cricket in the first place.”

