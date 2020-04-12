Fakhar Zaman lashes out at all Pakistan batsmen except Babar Azam

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has said that none of the national players except batsman Babar Azam score runs on a regular basis.

Zaman’s comments come after he has been trying to reclaim his spot in the Pakistan team since last year.

He recently represented the Lahore Qalandars in nine matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and accumulated 246 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike-rate of 132.97.

However, Zaman feels he doesn’t deserve to be overlooked by the selectors and pointed out that he can get out early since he plays a “high-risk game”.

“Show me one player in Pakistan team except for Babar Azam who regularly scores in every game,” Zaman said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I play T20s which is already a high-risk game. As an opener, you expect me to play at a higher strike rate, so I try to play my shots and when you play too many shots, you can get out.

“However, I am trying my best to correct the flaws in my batting, so I can counter the plans that other teams have prepared for me.”

