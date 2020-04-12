Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman admitted that he got dismissed by a spinner on numerous occasions during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zaman represented the Lahore Qalandars in the tournament and scored 246 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.33 and a strike-rate of 132.97.

He pointed out that he got out to spinners many times since he tries to attack them from the first ball they bowl.

“If you look at this season of PSL, I got dismissed by a spinner around six to seven times,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I try to attack the spinners from the first ball, so there is always a risk of making a mistake while doing that. Next time, I will try not to lose my wicket to a spinner.”

