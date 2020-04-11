Which Pakistan player has Rashid Latif called ‘the great’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis “the great”.

Latif’s comments came in response to a video posted on Twitter of Waqar, who is Pakistan’s bowling coach, taking out former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten’s middle stump with a peach of a delivery during the Mandela Trophy in 1994.

However, South Africa ended up winning the match by seven wickets.

In fact, there were two finals in the tournament, which saw the Proteas go up against Pakistan in both matches.

South Africa won the first final in Cape Town by 37 runs and the second final in Johannesburg by 157 runs.

Nonetheless, Latif was so impressed with Waqar’s magical delivery to dismiss Kirsten for nine runs in the fifth match of the competition.

@waqyounis99 the great 👍 — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) April 11, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif makes extremely bold claim about Sarfaraz Ahmed and Kamran Akmal

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...