Australia batsman Ben Dunk firmly believes that Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi can be crowned the “player of the tournament” at this year’s T20 World Cup.

Dunk is well aware of what Afridi can do with the ball as he played alongside the 20-year-old for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi enjoyed an extremely impressive campaign as was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

This year’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

“I am excited to see him here in Australia in [the] T20 World Cup as he could easily be the player of the tournament,” Dunk was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

