Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi called Australia batsman Ben Dunk a “special player”.

Afridi played alongside Dunk for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dunk finished as the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 266 runs in eight games at an average of 53.20 and a strike-rate of 186.01.

As for Afridi, he was the second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“Ben Dunk is a special player and the aggressive style of batting that he showed to all during the tournament was really amazing,” Afridi told PakPassion. “His match-winning innings of 99 not out against Karachi Kings was absolutely wonderful to watch.

“Personally speaking, I really enjoyed bowling to Ben in the nets as it’s always a great challenge to bowl to such high-quality batsmen and it’s a good opportunity to learn. Of course, it wasn’t just Ben but the likes of Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman that I had a lot of fun bowling to. Since I was in good form this PSL, it wasn’t all one-sided in the Qalandars’ nets!”

