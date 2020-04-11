Aamer Sohail wants a job in the Pakistan Cricket Board?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has made it clear that he is “really not interested” in taking up any role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sohail noted that the current set-up isn’t taking any strides towards unearthing new talent and improving the overall cricket structure in the country.

However, Sohail boldly claimed that if he were interested in joining the PCB, “no one could stop me”.

“The set-up which couldn’t bring improvement for cricket and cricketers, what can one expect from them? So that’s why I am really not interested in becoming part of this set-up. And if I were interested, no one could stop me joining the PCB,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by The Nation.

