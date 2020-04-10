Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that Javed Miandad “was never interested in technique” when he was head coach.

Instead of focusing on improving and perfecting batsmen’s techniques, Inzamam noted that Miandad was more interested in “teaching batsmen how to score”.

With this philosophy and mentality, Inzamam said that “Javed bhai explained the art of batting the best”.

“I have played cricket around the world and I think Javed bhai explained the art of batting the best. He was never interested in the technique like all the others. He was focused on teaching batsmen how to score. This was his coaching. All great batsmen in the world have been more concerned about scoring then techniques,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

