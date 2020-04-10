Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali has urged everyone to stop calling him a defensive captain.

Azhar replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s Test captain in October last year.

In his first series as captain, Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 by Australia.

However, the national team bounced back to beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in their two-Test series and they recently defeated Bangladesh in the first of two Tests.

However, the second Test, which was scheduled start on April 5 in Karachi, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Pakistan having put up impressive performances against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Azhar noted that he is “trying to get rid of the fear factor” and let everyone in the team play more freely.

“It is hard to change perception. Very soon we [will] come to a conclusion and stick to it,” Azhar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I bat with composure and I take [my] time, that does not mean I am a defensive captain. During Misbah’s captaincy, as well, I also used to get annoyed over such a narrative.

“If you see [the] greatest captains and see teams…90s Australia and early 2000s they had bowlers who used to set fields themselves. They were so good. It is easier to do attacking captaincy with such a team. In Dubai, [when a] fast bowler is bowling you can’t keep four slips. In Pakistan, also where conditions are flat, you have to have balance.

“I am trying to get rid of the fear factor. They should play in free mind. That team culture needs to be developed. Every player should think about the team and there should be a relaxed atmosphere. You cannot perform under pressure and in a level-headed approach, consistency will come. It will also help in decision making.”

