Azhar Ali reveals which Pakistan player ‘is a legend’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has called the national team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis a “legend”.

Waqar is one of the best fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced and formed a formidable partnership with left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

While Azhar called Waqar a “legend”, he pointed out that the 48-year-old has a different style of coaching than Misbah-ul-Haq, who is the national team’s head coach and chief selector.

“I discuss things with him (Waqar) regarding bowling. Misbah is calmer. That’s his way of working, he is cool. Waqar used to do it in a different way. Both are big names in Pakistan cricket. Waqar bhai is a legend,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Is a rift forming between Azhar Ali and Misbah-ul-Haq?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...