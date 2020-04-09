Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he used to do a lot of charity work in India.

Akhtar said that when he worked as a commentator in the country, he earned a lot of money.

As a result, he gave 30 percent of the money he earned to “the low income staff who used to work with me [on] TV”.

He also visited the “slums of Dharavi and Sion in the wee hours to meet people I worked with”.

“I am forever grateful about the love I have received from the people of India. For the first time I am revealing this, whatever I used to earn from India, I made a significant amount there, thirty percent of it, I used to distribute among the low income staff who used to work with me [on] TV,” Akhtar told PTI as quoted by PakPassion.

“From drivers, runners to my security guys. I took care of a lot of people. I was like if am earning from this country, I have to help my colleagues also.

“I also remember visiting slums of Dharavi and Sion in the wee hours to meet people I worked with.”

