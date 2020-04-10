Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has made it clear that there is no rift between him and Misbah-ul-Haq, who is the national team’s head coach and chief selector.

In fact, Azhar noted that he and Misbah “don’t have a lot of disagreements”.

Azhar replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s Test captain in October last year, while succeeded Mickey Arthur as head coach and Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector in September.

“We don’t have a lot of disagreements. We are more often than not on the same page. I have played a lot under Misbah bhai and that helps. We understand each other,” Azhar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

