Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been “looking really good”.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

While Waqar said that Sarfaraz’s “performances weren’t that good”, he admitted to being impressed with how much weight the 32-year-old has lost.

“Sarfaraz has worked really hard and he’s looking really good, he lost a lot of weight and is working on his fitness,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Unfortunately his performances weren’t that good but he also has a lot of time.

“Like Amir and Wahab are assets, Sarfaraz is also one and we can’t forget him. Pakistan needs the services of all these guys. The doors are open for them and there is room for them in the team.”

