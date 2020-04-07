Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes there “are very few fast bowlers around the world who are” as talented as pace bowler Naseem Shah.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

“Naseem Shah is very talented. There are very few fast bowlers around the world who are so talented,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “There is no question about his talent and keep in mind that he is 17.

“Yes, at times when things go wrong then young bowlers might panic a bit but you have to remember how young they are.”

