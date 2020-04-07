Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq dressed up like a woman and posted a video on Twitter.

Many people saw the funny side of it, including former England all-rounder Adam Hollioake, who provided a witty reply.

put this up in a couple more weeks of quarantine and I will probably ask for your number” 😂 https://t.co/426EvRzxtg — Adam Hollioake (@adamhollioake) April 7, 2020

“Stay safe, stay at home with your loved ones and enjoy our clip,” Saqlain said.

In response, Hollioake said that if he would probably ask for Saqlain’s number if he spends another few weeks in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Put this up in a couple more weeks of quarantine and I will probably ask for your number,” Hollioake said.

