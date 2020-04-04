Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has made an incredibly bold claim about legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar and iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s rivalry.

Hogg noted that whenever the duo clashed, Akhtar was always “trying to blast him out with sheer pace”.

He added that when Tendulkar faced Australia seamer Glenn McGrath, it was “a war of attrition”.

When asked by a fan which rivalry was better, Hogg picked Akhtar vs Tendulkar.

Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition McGrath trying to win the patience game, your in for the long haul.

Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast the him out with sheer pace + it's India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest.

2nd one. #Hoggytime https://t.co/wiLrqpJVpO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 4, 2020

“Sachin v McGrath [was] a war of attrition. McGrath trying to win the patience game, you’re in for the long haul,” Hogg said on Twitter.

“Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast him out with sheer pace. [Plus] it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest. 2nd one.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf reveals which 4 Pakistan legends “turned me into a better player”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...