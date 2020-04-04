Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has questioned why Misbah-ul-Haq holds both the head coach and chief selector roles.

The 45-year-old replaced Mickey Arthur as head coach last year and succeeded former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq as chief selector.

But, Yousuf isn’t sure giving Misbah so much responsibility is such a good idea.

“I just don’t understand why give so much responsibility to one man and I don’t see any planning in the way Misbah is handling things,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

