Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja admitted that legendary batsman Javed Miandad “was skilled and knew the game very well”.

Ramiz added that having the chance to play with Miandad was “one of the highlights of my career”.

Furthermore, the 57-year-old pointed out that Miandad always gave him useful advice.

“He [Miandad] was skilled and knew the game very well. I mean playing with him was one of the highlights of my career. Javed bhai kept on guiding me throughout, sometimes it was annoying because you don’t want to be taught every time but his every tip had something to offer for sure,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

