Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has called Pakistan the “Brazil of cricket”.

Akram’s comments came while he was talking to former Australia batsman and Karachi Kings head coach Dean Jones on his YouTube channel.

Jones called Pakistan a “talent factory”, to which Akram, as quoted by the Hindustan Times, replied: “Raw talent, it’s like [the] Brazil of cricket.”

Akram, who was comparing Pakistan’s cricket talent to the footballers Brazil have, was also part of the Kings during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the team’s president and bowling coach.

