Pakistan is a ‘talent factory’ – Which Australia player said this?

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has called Pakistan a “talent factory”.

Jones got an opportunity to see the talented players Pakistan has at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he coached the Karachi Kings.

“You’re (Pakistan) the talent factory. We in Australia always used to say that Pakistan have so much talent, it’s just the matter of how you harness it,” Jones said while talking on legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram’s YouTube channel as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

“Pakistanis bring different techniques to international cricket, different attitudes fast bowlers like yourself (Wasim) and Waqar (Younis), Shoaib (Akhtar), and of course Abdul (Qadir) and Mushi (Mushtaq Ahmed) and all these great bowlers that are coming through even now.”

